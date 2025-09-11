MP: CS holds review meeting over preparation for PM Modi’s visit

Bhopal, Sep 11 (IANS) Chief Secretary Anurag Jain on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of senior administrative and police officials to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhar district on September 17.

During the review meeting at the Secretariat (Vallabh Bhavan), Jain examined the preparatory work with officials and discussed with the officials assigned a special role in connection with different programmes.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dube and Shivshekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion) Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Sukhveer Singh, Gulshan Bamra, Sandeep Yadav.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, Commissioner of Indore Division Sudam Khade and Collector of Dhar district also joined the meeting via video conferencing.

Notably, during the visit to Madhya Pradesh on September 17, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend multiple programmes, including laying the foundation stone of the 'PM MITRA' Park in Dhar district.

The PM MITRA scheme has been launched by the Centre to establish large-scale textile manufacturing hubs with world-class infrastructure and facilities.

The Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Healthy Women, Empowered Families’ campaign, and release ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandna Yojana’ (PMMVY) instalment payments to beneficiaries.

It was informed during the meeting that under the “Adi Karmayogi” campaign, the Prime Minister will also launch “Adi Seva Parv” in tribal areas, which will run from September 17 to October 2.

Besides, PM Modi will also kick-start the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' campaign, during which female beneficiaries will be given plants as a symbol of participation. He will also distribute sickle cell anaemia screening counselling cards.

