MP: Consumed by jealousy, childhood friend hurls acid at woman’s face; victim battles for life

Jabalpur, July 2 (IANS) In a chilling case, a 22-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after her childhood friend allegedly hurled acid on her face out of jealousy and personal vendetta.

The incident occurred on the night of June 29 in Awadhpuri Colony under the jurisdiction of the Gwarighat police station in Jabalpur.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old engineering graduate Ishita Sahu, was arrested shortly after the attack.

According to police, Ishita lured her former friend Shraddha Das (22), a BBA graduate, out of her home under the pretext of giving her a surprise before she left for a new job in West Bengal.

As Shraddha stepped out, accompanied by her mother, Ishita hurled acid on her, reportedly shouting, “You’re proud of your beauty - I’ll ruin it.”

Shraddha suffered severe burns to her face, hands, and torso and is currently in critical condition at a private hospital in Jabalpur. Her mother, who witnessed the attack, rushed her to the bathroom and poured water over her to mitigate the damage, police officials said.

Investigations revealed that Ishita had been harbouring resentment for years. The two had been close friends until Class 10th, but their relationship soured after a private video of Ishita with her boyfriend went viral five years ago.

Ishita believed Shraddha was responsible for leaking the video, which led to public humiliation and a breakup. Both reportedly held personal grudges.

Family members of the accused told police that Ishita was not of sound mental health, according to MD Nagotiya, CSP (city superintendent of police), Gorakhpur.

Police have arrested Ishita and booked her under BNS Section 124(2) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with acid. Her accomplice, Ansh Sharma, remains absconding.

The matter is under investigation. Section 124(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid. It applies when someone throws or administers acid with the intent to cause permanent or partial damage, burns, maiming, disfigurement, disability, or grievous hurt.

The section prescribes a minimum sentence of ten years, which may extend to life imprisonment, along with a fine. The fine is intended to cover the victim’s medical expenses and must be paid to the victim.

The accused reportedly told police she wanted to “make Shraddha so ugly that she would fear her own reflection.”

According to police sources, Ishita used a fake college letterhead and enlisted the help of her friend Ansh Sharma, who impersonated a professor to procure acid from a chemical shop.

If police sources and reports are believed, during interrogation, Ishita showed no remorse. “Is she alive? Will I be hanged?” she reportedly asked police officers after her arrest.

--IANS

