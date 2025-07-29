MP Congress MLAs stage symbolic flute protest on Nag Panchami, slam govt over jobs

Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) On the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, Congress MLAs staged a symbolic protest targeting the BJP government over rising unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation.

Braving rain showers, Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, held demonstrations near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Assembly premises.

In a symbolic gesture coinciding with Nag Panchami -- a festival when snakes are worshipped -- the MLAs carried flutes, traditionally used by snake charmers, to signify that the ruling BJP government had become deaf to public concerns.

“The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has failed miserably in providing employment to the youth," said Umang Singhar.

“Over 25 lakh youths are registered on the state's employment portal, including 10.46 lakh from the OBC category alone. The government had promised one lakh jobs per year but hasn’t kept its word,” he added.

The figures, revealed in response to Assembly questions by Congress MLAs Atif Aqeel and Sanjay Uikey, paint a grim picture. Despite the government’s claim of a marginal 0.56 per cent dip in unemployment -- amounting to 48,624 fewer registrations compared to seven months ago -- the total number of job-seeking individuals stands at a staggering 25,68,321.

The state now refers to the unemployed as “Aspiring Youth,” a change in terminology which Congress called cosmetic and misleading.

According to government data, 4.69 lakh applicants from the Scheduled Castes (SC), 4.18 lakh from the Scheduled Tribes (ST), 6.34 lakh from the General category, and OBC candidates topping the list.

Gender-wise, 13.91 lakh men and 11.76 lakh women are among those seeking employment.

Congress MLA and former Minister Jaivardhan Singh also lashed out at the BJP government over the law-and-order situation.

“One serious crime after another reflects the failure of the administration. Since the Chief Minister also holds the Home portfolio, people expect better governance and safety. Sadly, that hasn’t been the case,” said Singh, the son of former CM Digvijaya Singh.

