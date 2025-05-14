MP: Congress hits out at BJP over Minister Vijay Shah's remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) The Congress sharpened its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over unsavoury remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made by the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, which sparked a nationwide controversy.

Congress MP and party's General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, hit out at the BJP, questioned that the Minister, who insulted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi wasn't sacked despite the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered for an FIR against him.

"From the Madhya Pradesh Minister who insulted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to Godse-bhakt Pragya Thakur, one thing is clear -- no matter what toxic, anti-national statements you make, you will suffer no consequences in the BJP," Venugopal said in a social media post on X.

The Congress General Secretary also added, "Not firing Minister Vijay Shah, who the High Court has ordered an FIR against, is a silent endorsement of his statements. We will relentlessly push the BJP into sacking him, there is no other option for them."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took cognisance in the matter and ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a FIR against Minister Shah by the evening.

Following the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Minister was booked under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other relevant charges by late Wednesday evening.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Atul Sreedharan in his order has warned that failure to comply would lead to proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act.

Meanwhile, State BJP President V.D. Sharma, who had summoned Minister Vijay Shah held a closed-door meeting at party headquarters late on Tuesday, talking to media persons on Wednesday said, "BJP's leadership has taken this issue on serious note and he (Vijay Shah) has been conveyed with the party's message."

Three former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers -- Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Uma Bharti, who is from the BJP have condemned Vijay Shah's remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi and they have demanded that the Minister should be sacked.

"Vijay Shah should be dismissed from the post of Minister and FIR should be registered against him immediately because he has brought shame to the entire nation," Uma Bharti posted a message on his social media account X.

--IANS

pd/khz