MP: Congress blames Shivraj Singh Chouhan for FIR against Jitu Patwari

Bhopal, Oct 16 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday criticised Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over an FIR registered against state Congress chief Jitu Patwari following a protest.

The FIR against Patwari was registered at the police station in Bhopal after a dramatic protest erupted on Wednesday, when they staged a protest carrying a sack of paddy on his shoulder.

Responding to the development, Madhya Pradesh Congress's media cell head, Mukesh Nayak, who was also accompanied by Patwari during the protest, alleged that filing an FIR against Patwari was an attempt to suppress the opposition's voice.

"When we met Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan at his residence, he talked very politely and assured us of help for farmers. Once we came out of his residence, he lodged an FIR against me and PCC chief Jitu Patwari. It means he has a double face," Nayak said during a press conference.

Nayak also said that when so-called religious Babas organise big programmes and people stuck in long traffic jams die, then the BJP government don't take any action.

"Shivaraj Singh Chouhan had made a big mistake. Congress will keep exposing his wrongdoings," Nayak added.

According to Nayak, FIR was registered at the TT Nagar police station.

On Wednesday, Patwari, accompanied by around 50 party workers and farmers, left the Congress office without prior notice to the police or administration, leading to chaos along the route.

Police attempted to stop the group multiple times by setting up barricades and deploying vehicles, but minor clashes broke out as Congress workers pushed through and continued toward Chouhan’s residence.

The protest was aimed at highlighting farmers’ grievances and demanding direct payment for their produce instead of through the Bhavantar Yojana.

Amid the commotion, Chouhan stepped out to meet the protesters and later invited Patwari and his delegation inside for discussions.

