MP: Congress, BJP accuse each other of disrespecting Ambedkar

Bhopal, June 17 (IANS) The Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh and the ruling BJP on Tuesday locked horns again over B. R. Ambedkar, accusing each other of "disrespecting" the architect of the Constitution.

The fresh round of allegations and counter-allegations erupted over the installation of Ambedkar's statue at the premises of the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A group of senior Congress leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and the party's in-charge for the state, Harish Choudhary, during a press conference on Tuesday, accused the RSS and BJP of creating hurdles in the installation of Ambedkar's statue.

Congress leaders alleged that efforts were being made by the RSS and the BJP to negate Ambedkar's contribution as the architect of the Constitution.

While briefing the press, Congress also displayed posters and hoardings recently put up in Gwalior and alleged the BJP was trying to present BN Rau, a former civil servant and constitutional advisor to the Constituent Assembly.

Digvijaya Singh said that B. N. Rau was only an advisor, not a member of the Constituent Assembly, and that it was wrong to negate Ambedkar's contribution.

"The RSS had burnt copies of the Constitution and opposed the Tricolour, now it is opposing the installation of Babasaheb's statue and his contribution," he alleged.

Congress general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary said it was unfortunate that a "controversy" was being created over the installation of Ambedkar's statue in the HC bench premises in Gwalior.

"Under a well-planned conspiracy, questions are being raised on the contribution of the maker of the Constitution. Such controversies are starting from the Nagpur headquarters of the RSS," he alleged.

Later, responding to Congress' allegations, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V. D. Sharma said that Nehru had always humiliated Ambedkar, and people of India know it very well.

Sharma claimed that the RSS is the world's largest social organisation, and national security is its main priority.

"RSS, which is devoted to the country, doesn't require a certificate from the Congress. People of India know how the Nehru family disrespected Ambedkar," Sharma alleged while briefing the press at the BJP office in Bhopal.

