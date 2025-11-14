MP Congress backs Rahul Gandhi’s claim on Bihar results

Bhopal, Nov 14 (IANS) Reacting to Friday’s Bihar Assembly election results, senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, including state unit chief Jitu Patwari and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, questioned the NDA’s sweeping victory.

They reiterated the concerns raised by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Pachmarhi on November 8-9, just before the final phase of voting.

LoP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Bihar results would be manipulated, similar to what he claimed happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and other states, calling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls “an attempt to cover up irregularities in the electoral system.”

Congress leaders argued that the Bihar outcome validates these concerns, noting that the SIR exercise was conducted weeks before the election schedule was announced.

“The Bihar result is a direct consequence of the SIR process, exactly as LoP Rahul Gandhi warned. The credibility of the Election Commission is under serious question, and Congress has highlighted this repeatedly,” Patwari said.

Echoing these allegations, Digvijaya Singh claimed that votes were “stolen” under the guise of SIR.

“What I feared has happened -- 6.2 million votes were deleted, 2 million added, and 500,000 votes cast without completing the SIR form. Most deletions affected poor, Dalit, and minority voters. There is also lingering suspicion about EVMs,” he stated.

The former Chief Minister advised the party to focus on strengthening its grassroots organisation.

“Congress must prioritise booth-level engagement. Today’s elections are won through direct voter contact, not rallies and big meetings,” Singh added.

--IANS

pd/dan