MP: Cong takes 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe at BJP govt, demands GST refund

Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) While the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates have come into effect from Monday, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh sharpened its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by taking a veiled jibe of 'Gabbar Singh Tax'.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari, while talking to mediapersons on new GST rates have come into effect, said on Monday that the people will get real benefits of it when the money they paid under old rates after 2017 would be returned to their bank accounts.

"It's fine that BJP-led Centre eventually reduced GST rates and people will get benefits from it, but what about money people paid under the 'Gabbar Singh Tax', that ruined the life of crores of people and small businesses were shut and several people became unemployed after 2017," Patwari added.

Responding to BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government starting a state-wide awareness campaign to highlight the benefits from the new GST rates, Congress leader Patwari said that people would get more benefits if the state government made a provision for GST refund like Income Tax Returns (ITR).

"Congress would request the BJP government to make a provision for refund of GST (collected under old tax slabs) like in Income Tax Returns (ITR). Also, the government should help those who lost their businesses and people lost their jobs due to the "Gabbar Singh Tax"," he added.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav began a state-wide awareness campaign on GST while visiting several shopkeepers at Bhopal's historic Chowk Bazaar on Monday.

He also distributed copies of the GST resolution to the traders and address their queries and concerns related to GST.

This awareness campaign will continue as the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to take the message of GST reforms to the people living in every corner of the state.

Besides the Madhya Pradesh government, state BJP unit will also organise similar campaigns in all districts and blocks.

Under the new GST reforms, daily food and essentials, life and health insurance policies, automobiles and transport, electronics, appliances, stationery, beauty services, lifestyle services, and machinery will become cheaper.

The ultra-luxury items will be taxed at 40 per cent, while tobacco and related products will stay in the 28 per cent plus cess bracket.

The changes, the biggest overhaul since the GST was introduced in 2017, will see the current 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent structure replaced with just two rates -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

