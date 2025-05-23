MP Cong Chief writes to CJI Gavai to intervene over installation of Ambedkar's statue at HC premises

Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) Amid the dispute over proposed installation of B.R. Ambedkar's statue near the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Congress has made its entry into the conflict.

State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, on Friday, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, seeking his intervention in the matter.

The proposed installation of Ambedkar's statue has triggered a conflict between two groups of lawyers of the Gwalior bench of the High Court.

"The proposal for installation of Ambedkar's statue was initiated with the consent and approval from the court. This initiative was taken to recognise the efforts of Ambedkar and his contribution in shaping India's Constitution. This effort also reflects our (Congress) respect towards the Constitution and its architect," Patwari wrote in his letter.

He also added that, however, this legally approved step is being opposed by some people and creating hurdles in the installation of the statue.

"They are not only opposing the installation of Ambedkar's statue, but hurting the sentiments of the citizens of the country," he said.

"I (Jitu Patwari) as President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, respectfully seeking your direction to get the Ambedkar's statue installed with the consent of all sections of the people," Patwari said in the letter.

Recently, a group of lawyers opposing the proposed development had held a protest at the High Court's premises, which later resulted in a clash with another group of lawyers.

The dispute took yet another turn earlier, when a group of lawyers allegedly tried to block the site of the statue by hoisting the national flag there.

According to one group of lawyers, application to have a statue of Ambedkar installed in the premises was sent to the High Court in February after which a committee to examine the request allowed it.

However, objections to the move allegedly forced the committee to review its decision, although the Registrar at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Yuval Raghuvanshi, passed an order allowing the statue.

In a letter dated April 21, the Registrar had recommended that, "Since the statue of Ambedkar, who is the maker of the Indian Constitution, has already been installed in the Supreme Court of India, therefore, if a few advocates are opposing, we should ignore the same and work it to be completed accordingly."

--IANS

pd/khz