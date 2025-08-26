MP Cong chief cites NFHS report amid political attacks by BJP over 'rising liquor consumption' in women

Bhopal, Aug 26 (IANS) Faced with combined political attack by the BJP leaders from Bhopal to Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, on Tuesday, cited the National Family Health Survey's (NFHS) data to defend his claim that "women in Madhya Pradesh consume more alcohol than anywhere else in the country".

In a social media post, referring to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari said that in recent years, there has been a worrying increase in alcohol consumption among women and youth in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that according to NFHS-5 report, 1.6 per cent women in the state consumes alcohol, of which 2.1 per cent are in rural and 0.6 per cent in urban areas.

Comparing with NFHS-4 report of 2015, the Congress leader claimed that alcohol consumption among women in rural parts of the state has increased manifold, whereas urban areas also witnessed a significant increase, which is matter of concern.

Citing the state government's report, Patwari said that Madhya Pradesh has recorded a 23 per cent increase in total alcohol consumption and 14 per cent increase in beer consumption over the past one decade.

He claimed that the state government's reports revealed that major cities like Bhopal and Indore have witnessed a sharp increase in foreign liquor demand among youths.

"Dear Chief Minister, I want to say very clearly that alcohol is not a matter of political opposition but an issue of economic and social distress. Protecting youth and women from addiction should be a collective effort and social responsibility," Patwari said in his statement.

He also accused Chief Minister Yadav and the BJP of presenting his statement in a distorted manner to hide his government's inability in taking concrete measures to protect youth and women from consumption of alcohol and drugs addiction in the state.

Patwari's reply came after the BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yadav and several other Ministers in the state and party leaders in New Delhi, termed his statement as "anti-women" mindset.

In the collective attack at Patwari, the BJP leaders mainly stressed on the word "Ladli Behna" -- under which the BJP introduced a cash incentive scheme -- 'Ladli Behna Yojana', which helped the party to retain power in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Monday, Patwari alleged that the BJP government's policies had turned the state, once projected as the land of prosperity, into a state drowned in intoxication.

"Our sisters and daughters have started consuming intoxicants. The BJP sought votes in the name of schemes like 'Ladli Behna', but never took serious steps to protect women from substance abuse. Today, Madhya Pradesh's women lead nation in liquor consumption," he said.

Patwari alleged rampant liquor and drug abuse in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh tops the country in liquor consumption," he had asserted, adding that the state has even surpassed Punjab in drug-related cases.

--IANS

pd/khz