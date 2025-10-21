MP CM Yadav reviews govt's preparation for Bhavantar scheme for soybean farmers

Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while chairing a review meeting on Bhavantar Scheme, on Tuesday, instructed officials to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience during any stage of the implementation process.

The Chief Minister directed that the Bhavantar payment be transferred directly to the farmers' bank accounts through direct benefit transfer within the stipulated period, and that farmers receive SMS notifications confirming the payments.

It was told in the meeting that the soybean sale period will run from October 24, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

All bank transactions are being conducted electronically through the E-Uparjan and E-Mandi portals.

Chief Minister Yadav shared that adequate technical and human resource arrangements have been made in all mandis and sub-mandis.

Mandi-level staff have received training, and CCTV monitoring has been installed at entry gates and premises.

Each mandi has also set up a help desk.

"All district Collectors, Commissioners and the Agriculture Secretary have been instructed on necessary actions related to the Bhavantar Scheme in review meetings," the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that the Bhavantar Scheme has been launched in the interest of farmers and has received widespread appreciation across the state.

He said that registrations have increased more than threefold, with a total of 9.36 lakh farmers enrolled under the scheme.

The Bhavantar Yojana is an exclusive scheme for soybean-growing farmers in the state.

According to the scheme, if farmers' soybeans are sold below the minimum support price (MSP), the state government will compensate them for their losses.

Under the scheme, the state government will calculate an average mandi rate and compensate the price gap directly into farmers' accounts via direct benefit transfer.

Madhya Pradesh, known as India's "soybean bowl", produces nearly 60 per cent of the nation's output across 66 lakh hectares.

--IANS

pd/khz