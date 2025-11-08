MP CM Yadav hits back at Rahul Gandhi with 'holiday' jibe over Pachmarhi visit

Bhopal, Nov 8 (IANS) As the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, embarked on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Congress and BJP exchanged political barbs at each other.

Leading the attack from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, describing the Congress leader's visit to Pachmarhi, the only hill station in the state, a "holiday tour".

The Chief Minister said that when the leaders from across the country are campaigning for the ongoing Bihar election, Rahul Gandhi ran away from the battlefield (election) and took shelter at the hill station in Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi.

"Rahul Gandhi left the battlefield because he has realised the Congress' defeat in Bihar amid the state election, and after the result would be announced, he would come out with excuses and question the Election Commission," he added.

Addressing a public rally in favour of BJP's candidates in Madhubani district of Bihar, CM Yadav also said that "If Rahul Gandhi is spending his holidays leaving the Congress in the lurch, then it is a matter of concern for the Congress and its leaders".

Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Madhya Pradesh to address the ongoing crucial training session for district presidents of the state Congress at a hotel in Pachmarhi.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with senior Congress leaders from the state.

Initially, the political barbs between the BJP and Congress began as Rahul Gandhi targeted Chief Minister Yadav through a social media post and accused the BJP in the state of indulging in corruption.

Notably, holding back-to-back meetings with State Congress leaders and having dinner with them, Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight at Ravishankar Bhavan in Pachmarhi.

He would leave for Bihar election campaign on Sunday afternoon.

--IANS

pd/khz