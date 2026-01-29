MP CM Yadav hands over police recruitment letter to son of braveheart

Mandsaur, Jan 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, handed over the job letter to the son of Manohar Singh Chauhan, who had died while saving three people in a tragic accident in Mandsaur district earlier in April last year.

Taking to his official X account, CM Yadav said: "Hundreds of salutes to the unparalleled humanity and courage of the late Manohar Singh Chauhan ji. In the accident that occurred in Malhargarh of Mandsaur district, the 40-year-old Manohar Singh ji, who sacrificed his own life, was today given an appointment letter by considering his son Sanjay Singh for appointment to the post of Police Constable (GD) in government service under special case."

"The courage of Manohar Singh ji is the finest example of humanity. After a car-bike accident, when the car fell into a well, without caring for his own life, he descended into the well to save the people, safely brought out four of them, but while trying to save others, he himself drowned and lost his life. For this bravery, he will be honoured posthumously," the Chief Minister wrote in the X post.

"The state government is sensitive. Every citizen who works in the direction of humanity is worthy of respect."

Chief Minister Yadav, while addressing an event in Mandsaur, said that Manohar Singh's 22-year-old son will be recruited in Madhya Pradesh Police.

He added that there was no such provision to provide a government job in the police, however, he has changed the rule considering the courage of Manohar Singh.

"Today, I have come here to Mandsaur with a job appointment letter for Manohar Singh's son. He could be given a smaller job, but I have decided to recruit his son in the police. He is an educated 22-year-old boy and he deserves it," Chief Minister Yadav said while addressing the Kisan Sammelan in Mandsaur.

The announcement to provide a government job to Manohar Singh's son was announced by Chief Minister Yadav after the incident occurred in the last week of April 2025.

Manohar Singh, a resident of Kachariya village in Mandsaur, had died while trying to rescue people trapped inside a Maruti van that had fallen into a well in the village.

He had managed to rescue three persons before he drowned.

As many as 12 people were killed in the mishap.

At the same government event, Chief Minister Yadav also transferred Rs 200 crore under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (Price Deficiency Payment Scheme) into the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh soybean producing farmers.

This marked the fourth installment after the scheme aimed to compensate farmers selling soybean crops below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was reintroduced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh in October 2025.

The state government has spent a total of Rs 1,692 crore to more than eight lakh farmers, including Rs 200 crore on Thursday, according to an official statement from the government.

