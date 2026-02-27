MP CM visits Azad's birthplace in Alirajpur on martyrdom day; announces development projects

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh), Feb 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on his 95th martyrdom day on Friday, stating that “Azad’s sacrifices will remain as an enduring inspiration of patriotism, courage, and self-respect.”

On this special occasion, Chief Minister Yadav visited Azad’s birthplace – Bhabra village (now known as Azad Nagar) in Alirajpur district and offered floral tributes in the presence of local villagers and public representatives.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected ‘Azad Smriti Mandir’ built by a trust in his memory as a tribute to the freedom fighter, and interacted with the people associated with the organisation.

Chandrashekhar Azad was born on July 23, 1906 in Bhabra village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. He displayed extraordinary courage and sacrifice in India’s freedom struggle.

On 27 February 1931, after being betrayed and surrounded by the police at Alfred Park in Prayagraj (then Allahabad), he fought bravely and, true to his pledge of never being captured by the British, laid down his life for the nation's freedom.

On this occasion, the government organised a traditional Bhagoria Festival at Udaygarh, which was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Notably, Udaygarh’s Bhagoria is especially renowned for its vibrant colours and rich traditions.

Young men and women dressed in traditional attire and ornaments, performing group dances to the rhythmic beats of the mandal and dhol, along with melodious folk songs and an atmosphere filled with colours and gulal, transform the entire region into a vibrant landscape.

The festival serves as a strong platform for social bonding and cultural expression. It stands as a living example of the preservation of tribal lifestyle, traditional art and folk heritage.

During the event, Mohan Yadav also performed bhoomi-poojan and inaugurated various development projects in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar worth more than Rs 180 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that these development projects will provide fresh momentum to the comprehensive development of the district.

CM Yadav said that his government is making all efforts to empower women, farmers and poor people in Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

pd/rad