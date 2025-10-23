MP CM transfers Rs 250 each to 1.26 lakh women under Ladli Behna scheme as Bhai Dooj gift

Bhopal, Oct 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the occasion of the 'Bhai Dooj' festival on Thursday, transferred Rs 250 into the bank accounts of every woman registered under the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister transferred funds through a single click during a Bhai Dooj festival event organised at his official residence in Bhopal. On this occasion, a group of women BJP leaders tied 'Raksha Sootra' on Chief Minister Yadav's wrist.

Bhai Dooj festival symbolises the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers' long life and happiness, while brothers promise lifelong protection and affection in return.

On this occasion, CM Yadav extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

"A sister’s prayers for her brother’s progress and long life are as pure as nectar. This sacred festival further strengthens the sweet," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated while addressing the women leaders during the programme.

Earlier, he took to social media and posted on X, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all on the sacred festival of Bhai Dooj. The sisters' wish for their brothers' progress and long life is like nectar. This holy festival of love and devotion deepens the sweet bond between brothers and sisters. May sweetness remain eternal in all your lives; this is the auspicious wish."

Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, which has become a flagship scheme of the state’s social welfare architecture, the 29th instalment of Rs 1,541 crore was transferred to over 1.26 crore beneficiaries on October 12 in Sheopur district.

With more Rs 250 transferred on Thursday, each beneficiary of the Ladli Behna scheme has received a total of Rs 1,500 this month. Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced that the government would transfer Rs 1500 per month after Diwali.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Yadav described the state’s sisters as “our pride”. He said that women now receive Rs 1,500 monthly, with a phased increase planned to reach Rs 3,000 by 2028.

Over 12.6 million women are currently benefiting from the Ladli Behan Scheme. When the scheme was launched in 2022, women received Rs 1,000 per month. This amount was later increased to Rs 1,250 and now stands at Rs 1,500 per month.

The scheme was introduced ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023 with a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000, which will be increased to Rs 3000 per month before the next Assembly elections in the state are scheduled in 2028.

--IANS

pd/dpb