MP CM transfers Rs 1,836 crore for 34th instalment of Laldi Behna Yojana in Gwalior

Gwalior, March 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, transferred Rs 1,836 crore into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore women, the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana.

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The Chief Minister transferred the amount through a single click during a ceremonial event -- 'Ladli Behna Sammelan' organised at the Shabari Mata Temple in Gwalior.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Guna constituency, also joined the event.

It was the 34th instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana since the BJP government started this cash benefit scheme for the women aged between 23 and 60 years in June 2023 with Rs 1,000 per month into the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries of the scheme.

In September 2023, the amount for each beneficiary was increased to Rs 1,250 and then again it was increased to Rs 1,500 per month in November 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced that the BJP-led state government will increase the amount to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028.

As of now the state government has transferred more than Rs 55,976 crore, including the 34th instalment of Rs 1,836 crore on Friday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with several beneficiaries to learn how they utilise the Rs 1,500 monthly assistance provided under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

The state government is now planning to extend its support beyond financial assistance by connecting women associated with the scheme, with opportunities for skill development, employment and self-employment, enabling them to become self-reliant and play a vital role in the progress of their families and society.

During the event at Shabari Mata temple, Chief Minister Yadav also performed the 'bhoomi pujan' and inauguration of 54 development projects in Gwalior district, with a total estimated cost of around Rs 122 crore.

Among the projects inaugurated includes the Sandipani School building in Kulaith, constructed at a cost of about Rs 40 crore, and a high-level bridge over the Sank river on the Dada Khirk–Tighra road, built at a cost of Rs 9.11 crore.

Other works include the Sub-Health Centre at Banheri and newly constructed roads in both urban and rural areas of Gwalior district.

--IANS

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