MP CM transfers over Rs 1,857 crore to over 1.26 crore accounts; ensures benefits for women (Ld)

Seoni, Nov 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred more than Rs 1,857 crore directly into the bank accounts of 12.6 million women across Madhya Pradesh under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behan Yojana.

With this instalment, eligible beneficiaries now receive Rs 1,500 per month, up from the earlier Rs 1,250. The BJP government has pledged to further increase assistance to Rs 3,000 per month in the future.

The Chief Minister initiated the transfer with a single click during a state-level programme in Seoni on Wednesday. This latest disbursement raises the total aid released under the scheme to over Rs 44,917.92 crore since its inception in June 2023.

During the same event, Dr Yadav also dedicated development projects worth Rs 560 crore for the district.

Addressing the gathering, the CM interacted with beneficiaries and highlighted the transformative impact of the initiative on women's lives. He emphasised that the scheme has enhanced economic independence, boosted social respect, and strengthened women's role in family decision-making.

Many women present at the venue expressed heartfelt gratitude, affectionately referring to the Chief Minister as "brother Mohan". Several women drew a touching parallel, stating that Dr Yadav cares for them just as Lord Krishna protected his sister Subhadra.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behan Yojana, operational for nearly two and a half years, has disbursed financial aid in 29 monthly instalments up to October 2025. In addition, women received a special Raksha Bandhan assistance of Rs 250 each in August 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The direct benefit transfer mechanism ensures transparency and empowers women by linking them to the formal banking system.

Beneficiaries shared that the monthly assistance is being utilised for essential household expenses, children's education, healthcare, and initiating small-scale enterprises. This has fostered self-reliance and instilled greater confidence among women, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.

The scheme's reach spans all 52 districts of the state. Indore leads with 4,40,723 enrolled women, followed by Sagar with 4,19,000, Rewa with 4,03,000, Chhindwara with 3,90,000, Dhar with 3,82,000, and Jabalpur with 3,81,000 beneficiaries. Even smaller districts have witnessed substantial impact -- 93,516 women in Harda and 80,157 in Niwari have received support.

Government officials described the programme as a cornerstone of women-centric development in Madhya Pradesh, crediting it with narrowing gender disparities in financial access and decision-making power.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to continuing the scheme, ensuring sustained empowerment for millions of sisters across urban and rural areas.

The Seoni event concluded with cultural performances and testimonials from beneficiaries, underscoring the scheme's role in building a more inclusive and equitable society.

--IANS

sktr/dpb