MP CM to unveil Shabari’s statue at Sitamadhi Dham in Shahdol tomorrow

Bhopal, Feb 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Madhya Pradesh government has installed a statue of Mata Shabari at Sitamadhi Dham in Shahdol district. This marks a significant effort to revive religious and cultural values associated with Lord Ram.

​Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will unveil the statue during a ceremonial event on Sunday attended by tribal community members and local representatives. Sitamadhi Dham is on Ramchandra Pathagaman Marg in Gandhiya village, Jaisinghnagar, near the Chhattisgarh border.​

According to tradition, Lord Ram travelled from Ayodhya to Lanka during his exile and rested at 248 notable locations, including Gandhiya village in Shahdol district.

It is believed that before entering Dandakaranya, Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman rested in the village of Gandhiya near the Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh border. The village features Mata Sita’s Rasoi and a Ram Temple.​

In the Koriya district, caves are believed to have sheltered Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman during their exile. This site is recognised on the Ram Van Gaman Path in Chhattisgarh.​

The Ram Van Gaman Path is a 2,260 km Hindu pilgrimage route that retraces the 14-year exile of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshmana from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. The route includes over 248 locations. Major development projects in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh aim to promote tourism and preserve cultural heritage along the Dandakaranya forest.​

During the event, Chief Minister Yadav will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects valued at over Rs 767 crore. He will also distribute appointment letters to 15 people whose land was acquired by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

​Later, the Chief Minister will distribute forest rights titles to women in self-help groups under the Rural Livelihood Mission. He will also provide relief assistance to beneficiaries affected by accidents or deaths.​

--IANS

pd/dan