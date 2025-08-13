MP CM to meet with apparel and textile representatives in Bhopal tomorrow

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold a roundtable meeting with over 15 leading apparel and textile brand representatives from across the country and abroad on investment opportunities at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday.

The meeting will feature a detailed presentation on the state’s advanced industrial infrastructure, including PM Mitra Park, skilled workforce, and strategic location, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the roundtable meeting, Yadav will outline the state’s vision for the sector, including the textile policy, investment opportunities and the ‘Made in MP – Wear across the World’ initiative.

"This event will foster direct dialogue between local producers and global brands, boosting exports, creating new employment opportunities and accelerating the state’s economic growth," the statement reads.

During the meeting, an MoU will be signed between the BSL (Brand and Sourcing Leader) Association and the Madhya Pradesh government, ensuring long-term cooperation in three key areas: investment promotion, sourcing facilitation, and capacity building.

The BSL Association leads the global textile and apparel trade worth over USD 55 billion and is connected with more than 250 leading buyers and sourcing organisations.

It also serves as a strong bridge between Indian manufacturers and international brands, according to the government.

"Through this agreement, Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a priority manufacturing hub for international buyers, giving ‘Made in MP’ global recognition," the government said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of India's top raw cotton-producing states, with an annual production of approximately 18 lakh bales (about 3 lakh metric tons).

"We want to demonstrate how Madhya Pradesh, being the heart of India, has emerged as an ideal and sustainable location for the textile and apparel industry," Chief Minister Yadav had stated ahead of a week-long foreign business trip to the UAE and Spain in July this year.

--IANS

pd/dan