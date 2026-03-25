MP CM to inaugurate Hanuman Lok Project in Chhindwara tomorrow ​

Chhindwara, March 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Hanuman Lok project, developed by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, during a visit to Chhindwara district on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 26.​

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Spread over nearly 30 acres, the corridor is being developed as a major religious tourism destination in the state. ​

The project, an expansion of the existing Jam Sawali Hanuman temple, is being constructed with modern technology and ancient traditions.​

The foundation stone was laid by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the 2023 Assembly election. ​

The mega religious project, to be constructed in multiple phases, will feature many statues and figures of Lord Hanuman, including a sculpture of his child form in the first courtyard.​

A Sanjivani Path will also be developed for the circumambulation of the holy Ramtekri mountain, according to a blueprint released by the state government during the project announcement in 2023.​

During his visit to Chhindwara and the newly created district Pandhurna, Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate more than 100 completed development projects worth Rs 506.29 crore.​

At the event, he will disburse financial assistance to beneficiaries' accounts under the Sambal and pension schemes across the state with a single click.​

The key projects to be inaugurated include an office of the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation worth Rs 69.49 crore, a Collector’s Office, a District Hospital, and a Superintendent of Police (SP) Office in the newly created district of Pandhurna.​

These institutions will strengthen administrative, healthcare, and law-and-order services in the district, ensuring better facilities for citizens.​

Notably, Pandhurna officially became the 55th district of Madhya Pradesh in October 2023, carved out from Chhindwara district. ​

It was formed by merging Pandhurna and Sausar tehsils to improve administrative efficiency.​

--IANS

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