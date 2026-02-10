MP CM to inaugurate five-day ‘Mahakal Van Mela’ in Ujjain tomorrow

Ujjain, Feb 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the five-day-long Forest Department’s exhibition titled ‘Mahakal Van Mela’ in Madhya Pradesh’s religious city Ujjain on February 11.

The mega event is being organised at Dussehra ground located in Sethi Nagar in the city. On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also release the ‘Mahakal Smriti Gift’ produced by the MFP Park (Minor Forest Produce Processing & Research Centre).

Mohan Yadav will also launch a new initiative of the Forest Department titled ‘Mahakal Van Prasadam,’ the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ‘Mahakal Van Mela’ will be based on the theme ‘prosperous forests, happy people’ and will be held from February 11 to February 16. This is the first time that a Van Mela is being organised in the holy city of Ujjain, the government said.

“The Van Mela is being organised to promote the display, conservation, enhancement, processing, and marketing of non-timber forest produce collected by forest dwellers across the state,” it said.

Collectors of non-timber forest produce, Van Dhan Kendras, Primary Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Societies, traders, and representatives of herbal and Ayurvedic industries will participate in the event and display and sell their products.

Facilities such as a kids’ zone, wheelchairs, golf carts, seating areas, water points, and selfie points will also be available for visitors. The fair will feature buyer-seller meets, free medical consultations by Ayurvedic doctors and traditional healers, informative cultural programs, and the availability of traditional food items.

Special attractions at the event will include a giant sculpture of the cheetah family and dinosaurs, wheelchair and golf cart facilities for senior citizens, separate seating arrangements for patients receiving treatment at the OPD, free bus service from the Mahakal temple to the fair venue, and an attractive and fun kids’ zone for children.

During the event, the Chief Minister will also present certificates of appreciation to the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and the Managing Director, District Union South Panna, as well as to the Forest Guard, District Union South Panna.

--IANS

pd/dan