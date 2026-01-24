MP CM to inaugurate development projects in Ujjain tomorrow

Bhopal, Jan 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be participating in various programmes in his home district Ujjain on Sunday and will inaugurate several development projects.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate a modern and multi-purpose sports complex equipped with sports and recreational facilities at the Atal Complex in Fazalpura on Agar Road, built by Ujjain Smart City Limited.

"This sports complex, equipped with sports and recreational facilities at a single location, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 28.31 crore," according to an official statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate the newly constructed auditorium and convention centre of R.D. Gargi Medical College and participate in the medical college's silver jubilee celebrations.

Meanwhile, he will perform the 'bhoomi-pujan' for the provincial office of the Patidar community in Ratnakhedi area and also for the widening of the Hari Phatak bridge from two lanes to six lanes in the city.

According to the press note, later on Saturday, Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate the Mahalak Hotel and Resort in Dendi village of Ujjain.

During the evening hours on Sunday, the Chief Minister will participate in an event to be organised under the Rahgiri Anandotsav-2026.

During the event, he will meet mentally challenged and visually impaired children, and present awards to them.

Notably, the 'Rahgiri Anand Utsav' in Ujjain is a popular event that takes place in January every year and with a purpose to encourage people for physical activity and social interaction.

It also includes several sports activities such as yoga, exercise, cultural performances, and street plays.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a free heart disease screening camp at Vidya Bharati Bhavan in Ujjain.

According to the state government, the Chief Minister will hoist the National Flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Ujjain and he will address the state on January 26.

