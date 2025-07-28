MP CM to address an event on ‘Tiger Day’ tomorrow

Bhopal, July 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the state-level programme on the occasion of International Tiger Day at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal on July 29.

He will visit the exhibition showcasing activities related to wildlife conservation and felicitate forest personnel for their outstanding work in the field of wildlife conservation.

Yadav will inaugurate vehicles related to wildlife translocation, rescue operations, and dog squads on this occasion.

According to the 2022 tiger census, India had an estimated 3,682 tigers, with Madhya Pradesh alone accounting for 785, the highest in the country, which is why it retained the tag of 'Tiger State'. Besides, having won the title of "Tiger State," Madhya Pradesh has achieved the top rank in the effective management of national parks and protected areas.

For instance, Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) has been included in UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

According to the central government's evaluation report on tiger reserve management effectiveness, Pench Tiger Reserve ranked the highest nationwide.

Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Sanjay and Satpura Reserves were also rated as the best-managed reserves. These parks are known for their unique management plans and innovative conservation methods.

"The state’s tiger corridors are well-connected to both northern and southern Indian tiger reserves. National parks have played a crucial role in tiger conservation through effective management and strategic relocation of villages from forest areas, freeing vast regions from biological pressure," said the Forest Department.

Due to rich wildlife, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a major attraction in wildlife tourism. The number of both domestic and international tourists visiting the tiger reserves has been consistently increasing.

According to a report by the Wildlife Institute of India, Kanha Tiger Reserve has been declared the best tiger habitat in the country.

The reserve boasts the highest population of herbivores in India, including chital, sambar, gaur, wild boar, barking deer, nilgai, and hog deer - providing an abundant food source for tigers.

