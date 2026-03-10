MP CM thanks Centre for approving Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani road project

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to the Union Cabinet for approving the four-laning of the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section of NH-752D at a cost of Rs 3,839 crore.

The Chief Minister said that this corridor will provide direct four-lane connectivity from Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

He described it as a significant project that will facilitate easier access to the industrial centres of Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain and Dewas, while also ensuring comprehensive economic development of Dhar and Jhabua districts.

"This approval becomes even more significant because it will facilitate the movement of devotees during Simhastha 2028. Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for this decision," Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement.

He also welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to extend the duration of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' till December 2028 and increase the total cost to Rs 8.69 lakh crore, will give new impetus to the resolve of 'Water for Every Home'.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday approved the development of a four-lane corridor from Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section having a length of 80.45 kilometre.

The primary purpose of the proposed four-lane project corridor is to improve travel efficiency and is expected to reduce travel time by nearly an hour.

The Ujjain–Badnawar section of 70.40 km length has already been upgraded from two-lane to four-lane.

The Timarwani–Thandla–Petlawad–Badnawar–Ujjain corridor is the shortest route for traffic from Gujarat and Maharashtra to Ujjain.

Upgradation of the Timarwani–Badnawar section will strengthen inter-state connectivity and enable efficient movement of traffic.

This improved linkage will reduce lower logistics costs, facilitate efficient movement of raw materials and finished goods and strengthen access to industrial hubs/Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, situated at Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain and Dewas.

The proposed project provides high speed connectivity designed for improved safety and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs.

