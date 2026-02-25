MP CM targets Rahul over AI Summit protest, accuses Cong of tarnishing India's image

Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) Continuing his sharp criticism of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi amid the controversy over the shirtless protest by Youth Congress workers during the recent AI Summit in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the Congress “never misses an opportunity to tarnish the country’s image”.

“While India rises as a global power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Rahul Gandhi and Congress never miss a chance to push their agenda internationally. Even at forums like the AI Summit, his followers were busy making it about themselves instead of celebrating India’s achievements,” Yadav wrote on X.

In a further attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family, Yadav alleged that it had repeatedly placed politics above national interest.

“The Nehru-Gandhi family has always put politics above India. In their hunger for power, have they ever thought about the nation’s pride?” the MP CM asked.

Yadav’s remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the arrest of Congress workers, including Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, by the Delhi Police. Addressing a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Bhopal on Tuesday, Gandhi encouraged party workers, calling them “Congress ke babarsher, lage raho.”

On Tuesday, Delhi Police arrested Chib, describing him as a key conspirator behind the protest during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. He was produced before a Delhi district court and remanded to four days’ police custody.

The police also arrested three Congress youth workers from Gwalior for their alleged role in the half-naked protest at the AI Summit venue. The trio, identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar, and Ajay Kumar, was detained late on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Last week, the Youth Congress staged a shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam, criticising the AI Impact Summit and alleging that the PM was “compromised.”

During the demonstration, workers removed their shirts as a mark of protest. The Youth Congress said the action was meant to oppose a “compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit.”

