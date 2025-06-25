MP CM stresses on promotion of solar energy under NVDA

Bhopal, June 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the use of solar energy should be actively promoted in the irrigation systems developed under the Narmada Valley projects.

He said that using solar power for water lifting operations under the Narmada Valley projects would reduce expenditure on electricity. He directed officials to make the best possible efforts to encourage more and more farmers to adopt solar energy for irrigation.

The Chief Minister made these assertions while chairing a meeting with senior officials to review the progress of development works being carried out under the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA).

Addressing the meeting, Yadav said that the activities carried out under the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) have significantly increased the state’s irrigation coverage and power generation capacity, thereby improving the standard of living for citizens.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence, which was attended by senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, Manish Rastogi.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also stressed the need to ensure the maximum and optimal use of Narmada’s water for the welfare of the state.

The Chief Minister reviewed several underdeveloped projects such as Shaheed Elap Singh Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Sendhwa Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Niwali Lift Irrigation Project etc.

Administrative approvals were also discussed for Vijayraghavgarh Lift Micro Irrigation Project, Gunaur Micro Irrigation Project, Jhirnya Extension Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Baradev Charangwa Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Khedi Buzurg Lift Micro Irrigation Project (Dhar district).

The Chief Minister also instructed that an action plan be prepared for the construction of ghats (riverfront platforms) at culturally, religiously, and tourist-significant locations along the Narmada River.

--IANS

pd/dan