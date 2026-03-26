MP CM says PM Modi upholding India’s self-respect, backs EAM Jaishankar's 'dalal' remark

Chhindwara, March 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, criticised the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid recent developments in West Asia and their impact on India.

Read More

The Chief Minister, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, said, "Prime Minister Modi is playing his role in his own way, upholding the self-respect of his country; however, the Congress is continuously attempting to mislead the nation."

He also extended his support to the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's statement regarding the reported central role played by Pakistan in mediating between the US and Iran.

During an all-party meeting held on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar reportedly said that "India cannot be a 'broker' (Dalal) nation".

Chief Minister Yadav, who was addressing a ceremonial event, following the inauguration of a series of development projects worth more than 500 crore in progress of the tribal populated Chhindwara, said that appreciates EAM Jaishankar for describing "Pakistan as a 'dalal' country".

The Chief Minister said, "The Congress leaders are saying that had we spoken to this person or that person, things would have turned out differently. India is playing its role on its own terms. I appreciate EAM S. Jaishankar for calling Pakistan as 'dalal'."

During his visit to Chhindwara and the newly created district Pandhurna, Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate more than 100 completed development projects worth Rs 506.29 crore.

Before addressing the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated more than 100 completed development projects worth Rs 506.29 crore for the development of Chhindwara and newly established district of Pandhurna.

The key projects to be inaugurated include an office of the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation worth Rs 69.49 crore, a Collector's Office, a district hospital, and a Superintendent of Police (SP) Office in the newly created district of Pandhurna.

--IANS

pd/khz