MP CM reviews govt's preparations for I-Day, upcoming festivals

Bhopal, Aug 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting with a group of senior ministers of his Cabinet and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain to review the government's preparations for Independence Day, and the festival season ahead.

The meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office in the state Assembly, was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, along with Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, and PWD Minister Rakesh Singh.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the preparations at the meeting and after having a healthy discussion with ministers, he gave necessary instructions and suggestions to ensure better preparations for Independence Day and the festivals ahead.

The festival season will start from Rakha Bandhan followed by Krishna Janmashtami and then Navratri in the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session, which is underway since July, expressed condolences on the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area on Tuesday.

The House observed two minutes' silence in respect of lives lost in the tragic incident.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, and several others remain missing following Tuesday’s cloudburst.

Rescue efforts are being carried out by combined teams of the Army, police, NDRF, and SDRF.

The Indian Army has ramped up rescue and relief efforts, with ground and aerial support being coordinated to assist the affected population.

Local authorities have also begun public announcements via loudspeakers, urging residents in low-lying areas and near riverbanks to evacuate immediately and move to safer locations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had expressed his concerns and condolences to lives lost due to the devastating cloudburst on Tuesday.

"The news of the cloudburst disaster in Uttarkashi is extremely concerning. At this hour of crisis, my sympathies are with affected families," CM Yadav wrote on X.

--IANS

pd/rad