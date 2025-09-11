MP CM reviews crop damage and orders state-wide survey; Cong to protest in Ujjain tomorrow

Bhopal, Sept 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, directed the district administrations to conduct an extensive survey of damage crops caused by various factors including immediate rainfall in the state.

Chief Minister Yadav said that all losses caused by insufficient rainfall and pest attacks will be thoroughly surveyed, and farmers will be fully compensated.

He assured farmers that the state government will ensure that they do not suffer any losses.

The Chief Minister made this statement while addressing a gathering of farmers in Shajapur district.

During his visit, CM Yadav himself assessed the damage in the soybean crop in Khadi village of Shajapur district.

Subsequently, addressing an event, CM Yadav said that he has instructed all district collectors to conduct extensive physical survey of damage crops and submit report to the state government.

"All losses caused by insufficient rainfall and pest attacks will be thoroughly surveyed, and farmers will be fully compensated. I assure that farmers will not suffer any loss," Chief Minister added on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Opposition Congress launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, accusing it of neglecting farmers' interests and mishandling fertiliser distribution in the state.

Sharpening its attack on the BJP government, the State Congress unit led by its party chief Jitu Patwari, will held a large protest in Ujjain, the home district of Chief Minister Yadav, on Friday.

"Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are suffering in many ways. Neither they are being provided adequate fertilisers, nor they are getting compensation against damaged crops. On Friday, more than 25,000 Congress workers will hold a protest in CM Yadav's Assembly constituency in Ujjain," Patwari said on Thursday.

Several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, Sajjan Singh Verma, Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary, and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will join the protest in Ujjain on Friday, a Congress spokesperson told IANS.

