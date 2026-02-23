MP CM releases 5 endangered vultures at Halali Dam water wetland in Raisen​

Raisen, Feb 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday released five endangered vultures into their natural habitat in the Halali Dam water wetland in Raisen, one of the major reservoirs in the state, located approximately 40 km from the state capital Bhopal.​

Yadav stated that in Indian tradition, vultures symbolise strength and sacrifice. He congratulated the forest department on its efforts toward vulture conservation, stating that the government is firmly committed to conserving animal and bird species that play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

​“The Ramayana recounts how Jatayu sacrificed his life while attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana, and how his brother Sampati once shielded him from the sun’s scorching heat, exemplifying courage and sacrifice,” he said.

​The released birds included four Indian Vultures (Gyps indicus) and one Cinereous Vulture (Aegypius monachus), according to an official statement from the forest department of Madhya Pradesh.​

The five rare vultures, equipped with high-precision GPS-GSM satellite transmitters, were released after a structured acclimatisation and observation period at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Bhopal.

​“The tagging process was conducted in the presence of representatives from relevant institutions and the Forest Department, under the supervision of wildlife veterinarians from Wildlife SOS,” the government said.​

It further stated that the initiative marks a significant step in understanding the evolving “vulture landscape” of Central India.​

“While Indian Vultures generally remain within localised territories, Cinereous Vultures undertake long-distance migrations along the Central Asian Flyway, one of the world’s major migratory bird corridors spanning over 30 countries,” it said.​

The government also shared that, as a significant step toward strengthening bird conservation, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has launched a satellite telemetry programme in collaboration with WWF-India and the Bombay Natural History Society.​

Telemetry data provides critical insights into vulture landscape use, movement patterns, responses to human-induced pressures, identification of key roosting and feeding sites, and high-risk zones such as electrocution, poisoning, and habitat degradation.​

The scientific evidence generated by this initiative will help develop more effective threat-mitigation strategies and strengthen cross-border conservation cooperation.​

“Madhya Pradesh has established an integrated, data-driven, landscape-level conservation ecosystem through satellite telemetry, ensuring long-term protection of endangered vulture species and reinforcing their role as indicators of environmental health,” it said.​

Ecologically, vultures serve as nature’s sanitation workers, playing a vital role in maintaining environmental balance and preventing the spread of diseases. Madhya Pradesh has long been a stronghold of vulture populations in the country. ​

Species found in the state include the Indian Vulture (Long-billed Vulture), Cinereous Vulture (Black Vulture), Egyptian Vulture (White Scavenger Vulture), and Himalayan Griffon.​

Notably, on the first day of Vulture Estimation-2026, more than 1,000 vultures were observed in the South Panna Forest Division, the highest count recorded in recent years, the government added.

