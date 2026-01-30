MP CM presents posthumous ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to ex-PCCF during IFS meet

Bhopal, Jan 30 (IANS) Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Madhya Pradesh, late Dr. P.B. Gangopadhyay was on Friday posthumously honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his significant contributions to the protection and improvement of the state’s forests.

The award was presented by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the Indian Forest Service (IFS) meet -2026 and forestry conference at the Noronha Administrative Academy in Bhopal. The award was presented to Gangopadhyay’s wife Gauri Gangopadhyay during the ceremonial event.

During his long career as IFS officer, Dr. Gangopadhyay served in various key positions in the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and the Government of India, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) in the state.

Dr. Gangopadhyay, who passed away in 2011, is remembered as a dedicated conservationist, administrator, and mentor. Beyond policy, he was known for mentoring young officers, emphasizing professionalism, ethical conduct, and devotion to service.

The conference at Noronha Administrative Academy witnessed the presence of several IFS officers and their family members.

Chief Minister Yadav, while addressing the event praised the activities and progress of the state’s forest department, stating that the reintroduction of cheetahs in Kuno National Park (KNP) was made possible only through the efficiency of the forest department.

The Chief Minister described the experience of releasing gharials in the Chambal River and crocodiles in the Narmada River a few months ago, as wonderful. He said that the fearless relationship between forests, wildlife, and local residents has been made possible only through the services of the forest department.

“The state’s Forest Department is growing rapidly. The successful reintroduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Sheopur was made possible by the efficiency of the Forest Department. The activities of the Forest Department extend to all spheres: air, land, and water,” Yadav said.

He further stated that the IFS Meet is an opportunity for professional dialogue as well as for strengthening camaraderie and collaborative relationships. The two-day IFS meet will conclude on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Forest and Environment Minister of State, Dilip Singh Ahirwar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force V.N. Ambade, and other forest officers were also present at the event.

