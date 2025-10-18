MP CM performs Dhanvantari Puja in Sehore

Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the Dhanvantari Puja program held on the occasion of Dhanteras at Mansarovar Medical College in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Addressing the programme later, Chief Minister Yadav said that a healthy society can be built not only through medical science but also through environmental purity.

"Unless our water, air and land are pollution-free, the outcomes of any medical treatment cannot be sustainable," Yadav stated.

He urged students and medical professionals to make cleanliness, plantation and water conservation a lifelong commitment alongside their medical practice.

The Chief Minister said that just as life originated from water, the protection of life and the foundation of good health are also linked to water.

Yadav said that Lord Dhanvantari is considered the first Ayurvedacharya, who showed humanity the path to a healthy and long life.

"Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ‘Samudra Manthan’ and conveyed a message of health, longevity and energy through the nectar of immortality," he added.

Chief Minister further noted that Dhanteras is not merely a festival for worshipping wealth but also inspires us to maintain the purity of body, mind and soul.

Yadav said that allopathic medicine, Ayurveda and modern medical science complement each other rather than compete.

"Ayurveda teaches that by following a proper diet, daily routine, and living in harmony with nature, diseases can be naturally avoided," he said, adding that the teachings of Lord Dhanvantari remain as relevant today as they were thousands of years ago.

Yadav further stated that research between Ayurveda and modern medicine is being encouraged so that the strengths of both systems can be effectively used for the benefit of society.

He said that the Dhanteras festival reminds us that the true wealth lies in the balance of body, mind and nature.

