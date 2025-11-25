MP CM orders transfer of Sehore SP amid public outrage over rape case

Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a late-night meeting at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Bhopal on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state, following widespread public anger over the rape of a six-year-old girl in Sehore and a spate of criminal incidents in the capital.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, Commissioner of Police Bhopal Harinarayanchari Mishra, and senior officials from the Intelligence department.

During the review, the Chief Minister expressed strong dissatisfaction with Sehore police for failing to trace the accused in the rape case, even as the minor victim continues to battle for life at AIIMS Bhopal for the past four days.

He ordered the immediate transfer of Sehore Superintendent of Police Pankaj Pandey to PHQ and directed action against other police officials in Bhopal in view of recent incidents, including vandalism at a restaurant last week.

“Upon reaching Police Headquarters, I held a meeting with officers. I have instructed the transfer of Sehore SP Pankaj Pandey to PHQ. I have also obtained information regarding criminal incidents in Bhopal and ordered necessary action against police personnel,” CM Yadav wrote on X.

The rape incident occurred on November 21 in Paanjara village under Gauharganj police station limits in Sehore’s Mandeep industrial town, about 30 km from Bhopal.

The six-year-old girl was lured with treats by a 23-year-old man while playing in her neighbourhood.

Despite extensive searches by multiple police teams, the accused remains at large.

The Chief Minister’s intervention comes amid mounting criticism of the police response and growing demands for accountability in handling crimes against women and children.

--IANS

pd/dan