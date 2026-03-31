MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Kashi Vishwanath, studies corridor management systems

Varanasi, March 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is on a day-long visit to Varanasi, on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and undertook a detailed study of the world-renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor.

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After reaching the corridor, the Chief Minister said the proposed Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh Conference would further strengthen ties between the two states and open new avenues for public welfare. He performed rituals in the sanctum sanctorum with full scriptural rites and prayed for the happiness and continuous progress of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, CM Yadav undertook a detailed study tour of the world-renowned religious site, focusing on pilgrim management, crowd control, and the mobile-app-based token system.

He also held a meeting with the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, where a detailed presentation was made on modern management practices, including real-time CCTV monitoring, zone-based crowd regulation, security protocols, and sanitation management.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced that a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being finalized to strengthen management systems and facilitate the exchange of information between the shrines of Baba Vishwanath and Baba Mahakal.

“Our objective is to provide devotees with the most efficient and seamless arrangements for worship. Discussion included on modern methodologies for real-time CCTV monitoring, zone-based crowd control, security protocols, and sanitation management,” he stated.

Later, he visited the sacred Ganga Ghat to seek the blessings and remarked that the spiritual tranquility one experiences upon visiting the abode of Baba Vishwanath is truly extraordinary.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also highlighted the growing cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the spheres of economic development and infrastructure. He noted that the Ken-Betwa Link Project is transforming the lives of farmers in both states, ensuring that they have access to affordable and uninterrupted electricity.

--IANS

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