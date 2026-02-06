MP CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate GrainEx India Exhibition in Indore today

Indore, Feb 6 (IANS) A three-day national and international exhibition of state-of-the-art machinery related to pulses, grains, and other food processing industries will start on Friday at the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple complex in Indore.

The exhibition -- GrainEx India Exhibition -- is being organised under the aegis of the All India Dal Mill Association and is likely to witness the participation of more than 200 national and international companies.

According to Suresh Agarwal, president of the All India Dal Mill Association, leading companies from several countries, including China, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, Korea, and England, will present live demonstrations of their cutting-edge products and technologies.

He shared that the companies from many Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, will also be participating.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the exhibition. Many other local leaders and people associated with food processing industries from Indore will also be present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Yadav, who has been touring New Delhi and Haridwar for the last two days, will arrive in Indore directly from Delhi to inaugurate the exhibition, according to the schedule.

The exhibition will showcase machinery and turnkey plants used in the processing of pulses, rice, flour, spices, gram flour, wheat, flattened rice (poha), maize, soy, pasta, peanuts, chickpeas, millets, seeds, and other food processing sectors. This will provide traders and industrialists with comprehensive information on new technologies, all in one place.

According to information, a key highlight of GrainEx India 2026 will be that almost all participating companies will be showcasing live demonstrations of their machinery and technology.

This will provide industry professionals with an opportunity to understand new ways to increase production, improve quality, and reduce costs, Suresh Agarwal said in a statement. He added that the association has appealed to all pulse millers, grain traders, food processing industries, and investors to participate in this three-day exhibition to witness the latest technologies and take their industry and business to new heights.

