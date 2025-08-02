MP CM Mohan Yadav pays tribute to state's first CM, Congress skips event

Bhopal, Aug 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar paid tribute to the state's first Chief Minister late Ravishankar Shukla on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Born on August 2, 1877, Congress leader Shukla, who was an Indian Independence activist and a prominent political figure in central provinces, was the first Chief Minister of the recognised state of Madhya Pradesh from November 1, 1956, until his death on December 31.

The programme was organised by the State Assembly to remember Shukla's contribution, who is also known as the architect of Madhya Pradesh.

However, the absence of any Congress leader on this occasion, especially the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, drew a criticism.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav said that after becoming the first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shukla had set a roadmap for the growth of the then Madhya Pradesh (Chhattisgarh was also part of Madhya Pradesh until November 1, 2001).

"Congress leader Ravishankar Shukla had set a path of development for Madhya Pradesh. Since then, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed tremendous growth. His contribution for Madhya Pradesh will always be remembered," the Chief Minister added.

Ravishankar Shukla's son Shyama Charan Shukla had also served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh thrice between 1969 and 1990.

While another son and a prominent Congress politician in Chhattisgarh, Vidya Charan Shukla was killed in a Maoist attack in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh in 2013.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav expressed his gratitude to Speaker Tomar for his initiative to remember all former Chief Ministers and Speakers of Madhya Pradesh on their birth anniversaries.

"I would express my gratitude to Speaker on this initiative. It would have been better if Congress leaders had also participated in this programme. But it the Congress' decision, I can't say anything more on their decision," CM Yadav added.

Official sources in the Assembly told IANS that an invitation was sent to Congress and LoP Singhar, however, no response was received from them.

