MP: CM Mohan Yadav meets state's first heart-transplant patient at AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal and met a patient who recently underwent the state's first heart transplant here and enquired about his health conditions.

CM Yadav extended greetings to the patient, Dinesh Malviya, on a successful heart transplant and also congratulated the AIIMS doctors for achieving the milestone.

After meeting the patient, CM Yadav told reporters, "The competent doctors of AIIMS Bhopal have achieved a success in the heart transplant here. Today, I met with the patient and he was very happy. Such examples show the importance of organ donation. He was admitted on January 22 and underwent heart transplant on January 23. He is completely fine and likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow."

The state government is giving priority to the health department and providing Air Ambulance facilities through aircraft and helicopters in the state. Today's occasion is to congratulate the team of doctors who performed the heart transplant, CM Yadav said.

Highlighting the importance of organ and body donation, CM Yadav said, "Organ donation and body donation should be promoted, so our government is making some decision that the family whose member will donate the body will be given state honour. All the medical colleges and even ayurvedic colleges want bodies for study. So those who wanted to donate the body after his / her death or the family wanted to donate then we will transport those bodies to able medical institutes and provide state honour to the family."

Similarly, the state government will honour the organ donation family during the national festival, January 26 and August 15, he added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Another milestone in the health sector. Today, I reached AIIMS Bhopal, met Dinesh Malviya and congratulated him on having a successful heart transplant. I also congratulated the team of doctors of AIIMS for this great achievement."

The CM further added that he had a one to one discussion with the patient in detail about his health on the occasion and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"A few days ago, the family members of Baliram Kushwaha, a resident of Sagar district, who was declared brain dead, had decided to donate his organs. His heart was brought to AIIMS Bhopal by creating a green corridor in Jabalpur through "PM Shri Air Ambulance Service" and a successful heart transplant was done for the first time in Madhya Pradesh. Today I met Dinesh ji and discussed in detail about his health. It is a matter of happiness that he is feeling healthy and he will be discharged tomorrow. I pray to Baba Mahakal for his speedy recovery," CM added in the post. (ANI)

