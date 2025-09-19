MP: CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 162 crore in Rewa

Rewa, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, inaugurated and performed the 'bhoomi-pujan' for development projects worth more than Rs 162 crore during 'Vindhya Vikas Sankalp Sammelan' in Teonthar town of Rewa district.

Additionally, he announced the upgradation of the local civil hospital from 50 to 100 beds, construction of a new ITI and development of a river corridor along the Tamas river.

The Chief Minister also announced to set up a new industrial area on 400 acres of land in Teonthar, including a biogas plant with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

The compressed biogas plant will be constructed by the Industrial Area Development Corporation.

The plant will purchase crop residue from farmers, thereby generating additional income and ensuring cleaner fields.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Yadav assured that no effort will be spared in the development of Vindhya, and through various projects, development of the region will be transformed.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to creating local employment opportunities, ensuring that youths and women do not have to migrate elsewhere for want of work.

He reiterated the state government's welfare measures such as distribution of uniforms, books, bicycles, laptops and scooters to students, Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to Ladli Behnas for upcoming Diwali.

The Chief Minister said that the state is establishing a large number of Sandipani schools, developing the Ram Van Gaman Path, setting up pilgrim centres at Lord Krishna's sacred footprints, and constructing Geeta Bhawans in every city across the state.

On the occasion, a large gathering of local residents of Teonthar Assembly seat, bordering with Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) gave a rousing welcome to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He was welcomed with a Bagheli (regional folk) song -- "Jijji ji aaye hain, nayi saugaten laye hai. (Son-in-law has come with new gifts).

Notably, the Chief Minister's in-laws family lives in Rewa.

His father in-law late Brahmadeen Yadav, who was originally from Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) was a teacher at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Rewa.

Brahmadeen Yadav died recently in Sultanpur, and his mortal remains were brought to Rewa for the last rites.

--IANS

pd/khz