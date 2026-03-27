MP CM Mohan Yadav extends Ram Navami greetings, to visit Chitrakoot today

Bhopal, March 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

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The Chief Minister stated that the life of Lord Ram embodied self-restraint, dedication, cooperation, and unwavering adherence to values, inspiring people to oppose injustice with resolve and face adversity with courage.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami,” the Chief Minister shared a message on X.

He further wrote, “It is a privilege for the people of Madhya Pradesh that, much like Ayodhya, Chitrakoot Dham and Orchha are situated here, the holy pilgrimage sites closely associated with Lord Ram, serving as reminders of the life and contributions of Maryada Purushottam Ram. The ideals of Lord Shri Ram shall forever remain a guiding light for humanity.”

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will visit Chitrakoot Dham, a revered pilgrimage town on the Mandakini River, straddling the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Renowned as the place where Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana spent 11 of their 14 years of exile, it is deeply spiritual and filled with historic temples, serene ghats, and natural forests.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a comprehensive plan for the integrated development of Chitrakoot, including the renovation and expansion of religious sites.

The development works worth Rs 5,000 crore, which include the creation of urban forests, construction and beautification of ghats, road improvement, river cleanliness, and the development of the Parikrama Path, have already been approved.

The first phase of the development works of Rs 2,800 crore is expected to be completed by April next year, according to an earlier statement by the government.

--IANS

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