MP CM Mohan Yadav experiences forest tourism arrangements in Gujarat's Gir National Park

Bhopal/Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to the neighbouring Gujarat, participated in multiple events, including a religious event, on the occasion of 92nd birth anniversary of Mahant Swami Maharaj in Vadodara.

Chief Minister Yadav visited the Gir National Park in Gujarat and described its excellent management, strong commitment to forest conservation, and well-organised tourism arrangements as highly commendable.

He shared that during his visit to Gir National Park, he had the opportunity to closely observe forest tourism arrangements.

He said that forest development in Gujarat has witnessed high standards of progress from the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as Chief Minister of the state and continues to do so.

"Drawing from the experiences gained and by studying the best practices observed at Gir, continuous efforts will be made to further enrich, enhance the appeal of, and develop forest areas and tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh to global standards," he added.

While addressing a religious event in Vadodara, the Chief Minister said that the land of Gujarat has played a vital role in connecting India and several other nations with the values of religion, spirituality, Sanatan traditions, human welfare and service.

Chief Minister Yadav added that the construction of traditional Hindu temples, including Swaminarayan Akshardham in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and the US, along with more than 600 temples worldwide, is a remarkable achievement.

Before these, the Chief Minister attended the 'Rann Utsav' of the Rann of Kutch, and said that during the Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain, a tent city will be developed on the lines of the 'Rann Utsav'.

"Plans are underway to develop tent cities at other high-footfall tourist destinations across Madhya Pradesh. These initiatives will generate local employment opportunities and also benefit farmers," he said.

Chief Minister Yadav also added that Smriti Van in Bhuj, dedicated to preserving the memories of earthquake victims, stands as a powerful symbol of compassion and collective resolve.

"Inspired by this spirit, there is also a plan to develop a dedicated memorial museum in Bhopal in memory of the victims of the Union Carbide tragedy," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

pd/khz