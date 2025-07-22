MP CM Mohan Yadav directs District-in-charge Ministers to address fertilizer shortage

Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday directed all District-in-charge Ministers to take immediate and serious steps to address the fertilizer shortage in different parts of the state, ensuring that farmers do not suffer during the peak sowing season.

During a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the ministers to visit the districts under their charge, assess the ground situation, interact with farmers, and assure them that the government is taking all necessary steps to provide adequate and good-quality fertilizers.

Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, said, “With the onset of the monsoon, sowing of Kharif crops is at its peak. The government is committed to ensuring a sufficient supply of fertilizers. District-in-charge Ministers and senior officials have been directed to prioritize the issue.”

The Chief Minister also warned of strict action against those found involved in black marketing or selling sub-standard fertilizers. District administrations have been asked to prepare detailed reports on fertilizer availability.

Reports of fertilizer shortages -- particularly of urea and DAP -- have emerged from several parts of the state, leading to protests by distressed farmers. The situation is especially critical during the monsoon, when crops like soybean and maize require timely and adequate fertilization.

In some areas, including Morena, the home district of Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, long queues of farmers, including women and children, were seen waiting for fertilizers -- often returning empty-handed. Many alleged that cooperative society managers were distributing fertilizer slips selectively, favoring their close contacts.

“There have been instances where farmers waited in line the entire day and received only two small bags of fertilizer, while many others got nothing at all,” a farmer said.

The opposition Congress has consistently raised the issue. Last week, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath wrote to CM Yadav, highlighting the plight of farmers in his home district, Chhindwara, due to fertilizer shortages.

--IANS

pd/skp