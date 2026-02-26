MP CM Mohan Yadav backs joint progress with Rajasthan on river water project

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Calling Madhya Pradesh the "motherland of rivers", Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed a strong commitment to cooperation with Rajasthan on the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) Project and emphasised the importance of inter-state collaboration on water sharing.

Addressing an interactive session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Bhilwara on Thursday, he said Madhya Pradesh is fully prepared to collaborate on the distribution of Chambal river water with Rajasthan.

Referring to the Chambal river water-sharing arrangement, the Chief Minister remarked that even if Rajasthan were to receive a slightly larger share of water, Madhya Pradesh would welcome it in the spirit of mutual development and cooperation.

“If Rajasthan takes a little more of our share of water, it will not matter to us; rather, it will make us happy. True happiness lies in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan progressing together,” he said.

Highlighting his administrative approach, Dr Yadav said that when officials expressed reservations about providing Chambal river water, he instructed them to proceed with a cooperative approach.

“You write ‘no’ on the file. I am the Chief Minister, and I will write ‘yes’ on it,” he said, underlining his commitment to inter-state cooperation.

Recalling past disputes over Chambal river water sharing, he emphasised that sustainable development for both states can be achieved through cooperation, dialogue and positive political intent.

He reiterated that the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are committed to public welfare and are working towards advancing the water distribution project in Rajasthan under the PKC initiative.

More than 250 industrial groups, textile entrepreneurs and investors from Bhilwara and across Rajasthan attended the interactive session.

The event aimed to provide direct insights into investment opportunities, industrial infrastructure, new policies and incentive schemes available in Madhya Pradesh.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

In his welcome address, Dr S.N. Modani, Chairman of RTMA, praised Madhya Pradesh’s progressive industrial policies and their implementation, stating that the state’s ease-of-doing-business framework promotes a competitive and investor-friendly environment.

R.K. Jain, Secretary of the Marwar Chamber of Commerce, commended the Madhya Pradesh administration for its responsive and industry-friendly approach and suggested establishing a technical textile and ready-made garment park in the Neemuch region.

In his keynote address, CM Mohan Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government ensures a transparent, simple and investor-friendly ecosystem to attract investments.

He noted that large investment proposals receive customised incentives through the Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion (CCIP), facilitating industrial growth.

Stressing the importance of Rajasthan–Madhya Pradesh industrial cooperation, he encouraged entrepreneurs to expand their investments into Madhya Pradesh while continuing their business operations in Rajasthan.

An audio-visual presentation highlighted emerging industrial opportunities and infrastructure development initiatives in the state.

Raghavendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and MSME, Government of Madhya Pradesh, delivered a detailed presentation on multiplier-based incentives, export freight subsidies, sector-specific packages, and major upcoming projects such as the PM Mitra Park in Indore, Mega Investment Park in Ratlam, Medical Device Park in Ujjain, and Maswasi Grant Industrial Area in Sagar.

Senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and the Industry Department held one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists to discuss potential investments in textiles, energy, fertilisers, electronics and other manufacturing sectors.

Among those present were Lok Sabha MP from Bhilwara Damodar Agrawal and several other industrialists, investors and senior officials.

