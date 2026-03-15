MP CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 363 crore boost for Burhanpur, slams Oppn

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday hailed the state's development trajectory while announcing a significant Rs 363 crore push for Burhanpur district, describing newly inaugurated factories and projects as “temples of employment”.

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Speaking at a public event on Sunday, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to generating jobs for every citizen and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for propelling India to new heights of economic strength and global respect.

In his address, CM Yadav said that under PM Modi's guidance, the country has achieved several notable milestones, including the safe evacuation of Indian students from the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone.

He claimed that during the evacuation process the warring sides reportedly paused hostilities in respect for the Indian flag. He also said that India had faced minimal impact during past Gulf crises due to effective diplomacy.

The Chief Minister criticised the opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of weakening democratic dignity and failing to participate constructively in parliamentary debates.

He also alleged that Congress leaders had remained absent during important Lok Sabha discussions and had travelled abroad during periods of national challenges.

Paying tribute to late-former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee as an exemplary Leader of the Opposition, CM Yadav said the present opposition had failed to play a constructive role in parliamentary democracy. He added that the BJP would continue to expand politically as long as Congress retained its current leadership.

Highlighting welfare initiatives being implemented in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav declared that the state government has designated the current period as the “Year of Farmers’ Welfare”.

He said development projects worth around Rs 1,100 crore have been inaugurated in Burhanpur district alone. According to the Chief Minister, these projects include new factories expected to generate thousands of employment opportunities.

He also highlighted welfare schemes such as the Ladli Behna Yojana, which provides regular monthly assistance to women, including beneficiaries in the Nepanagar Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister further mentioned the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme providing direct income support to farmers, the Ayushman Bharat scheme offering health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family, and education-related incentives such as uniforms, bicycles, laptops and scooters for students.

He also referred to the newly introduced Mata Yashoda milk scheme for schoolchildren aimed at improving nutrition and boosting dairy production.

Yadav additionally highlighted the Rahgir scheme, under which Good Samaritans who take accident victims to hospitals are given a reward of Rs 5,000 while the government bears the medical expenses of the injured.

The Chief Minister said the initiatives reflect the state government’s focus on inclusive growth and welfare measures aimed at farmers, women, youth and economically weaker sections.

--IANS

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