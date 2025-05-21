MP CM inspects venue for PM Modi’s programme in Bhopal on May 31

Bhopal, May 21 (IAN) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with state BJP chief V. D Sharma, on Wednesday, inspected the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal on May 31.

The event is being organised to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of Malwa. More than 2 lakh women, who are associated with different fields from across Madhya Pradesh, are expected to attend the programme.

During inspection, Bhopal district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh briefed the Chief Minister about the ongoing preparations, especially entry and exit gates, sitting arrangement for the participants at the programme.

The Chief Minister also gave necessary instructions to the officials regarding the preparations.

It would be PM Modi’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh after Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces that destroyed terrorist camps and training centres in PoK and Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In 2021, from this very Jamboori Maidan located near Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), PM Modi had addressed and mega rally of tribals and more than one dozen tribal-centric schemes were announced on the occasion of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary.

Similarly, this time, it would be a women-centric event, during which the Madhya Pradesh government has planned to announce several women-centric programmes, highlight the existing beneficiary schemes especially for women, and its achievements in the past one and a half years of Mohan Yadav's government.

The event has been named ‘Women Empowerment Programme’.

“PM Modi will participate in the women empowerment programme and women’s conference organised on May 31 on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar,” senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has told the press on Tuesday.

During his day-long visit to Bhopal, PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Indore Metro Rail project along with Datia and Satna airports via video conferencing during his Bhopal visit on May 31.

Under the 5.9-km-long first phase of the project, metro train services will be operated between Gandhi Nagar and Station No. 3 of the Super Corridor in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

