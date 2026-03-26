MP CM inaugurates Hanuman Lok, says govt moving from Sankalp to Siddhi​

Chhindwara, March 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Madhya Pradesh government is moving from ‘Sankalp to Siddhi’ while fulfilling the motto of ‘Sachcha Waada, Pakka Kam’.​

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The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing a ceremony to inaugurate and lay the foundation for development works worth more than Rs 362 crore, including the first phase of ‘Hanuman Lok’ at the Jamsawali Temple in Pandhurna.​

Pandhurna, which was one of the tehsils under Chhindwara district, was made a new district in November 2023.​

He said that three years ago, the grand Mahakal Lok was developed at Baba Mahakal in Ujjain, and following that, the state government decided to develop major pilgrimage sites across the state as Dhams.​

During his address, Chief Minister Yadav also announced the second phase of development works for Jamsawali Hanuman Lok, adding that a small 10-bed hospital will also be established for devotees' convenience.​

Yadav said that the newly formed Pandhurna district had long been in need of a Collectorate and a Superintendent of Police Office. He added that, in addition to fulfilling this requirement, the district has also received buildings for the District Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat offices.​

He assured that the government will provide adequate funds for the development works of municipalities in the district. He said a Women’s Police Station will be established in Pandhurna, and a proposal will be sent to establish an Agricultural Development Centre in Saunsar.​

The Chief Minister further reiterated that the government is committed to connecting youth with employment opportunities, sharing that appointment letters for 70,000 posts have already been distributed in the state, including 50,000 recruitments in the energy department.​

He said the government has also approved 42,000 new recruitments in the Health Department. Around one lakh appointments will be completed this year, and in the coming period, youth will benefit from 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.​

On this occasion, he also announced that PM Shri helicopter service from Bhopal to Raja Ramchandra Dham, Orchha in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, will be launched on Friday. The inauguration of Shri Hanuman Lok reflects the government’s faith in establishing Ram Rajya in the state.​

--IANS

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