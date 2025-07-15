MP CM holds investment talk with DP World during Dubai visit

Bhopal, July 15 (IANS) On the third day of his visit to Dubai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with a delegation from DP World on Tuesday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the 'Bharat Mart' project and its associated logistics possibilities.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said that DP World has expressed interest in developing Inland Container Depots (ICD), Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLP), agri-logistics hubs, and dry ports in Madhya Pradesh. "This aligns with the state’s logistics and export policy and represents a significant step toward long-term infrastructure development through public-private partnership (PPP) models," he said in the statement.

Chief Minister Yadav described 'Bharat Mart' as a gateway to global trade and said that this modern trade centre will provide direct access for Indian products, especially those in food processing, agriculture, and handicrafts, to major markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The Chief Minister further stated that, during the meeting, the proposed DP World rail terminal in Madhya Pradesh and the Ujjain–Nagda route were discussed as crucial enablers for seamless supply to Bharat Mart. "This logistics connectivity will ensure fast, cost-effective, and smooth transport of goods from India to Dubai, directly benefiting exporters from the state," he said.

The Chief Minister's office said on Tuesday that he will depart from Dubai on Tuesday and reach Madrid, the capital of Spain, late at night. During his visit to Spain between July 16 and July 19, Chief Minister Yadav will be attending several business meetings, holding one-to-one discussions with industrialists during different programmes.

He will address the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh’ business forum in Madrid and participate in high-level meetings related to industry, tourism, sports, culture and film production. After that, Chief Minister Yadav will participate as the chief guest in the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh’ Business Forum. During the session, senior officials will give presentations on tourism, industrial policy and investment, IT and infrastructure sectors.

