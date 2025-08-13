MP CM hoists Tiranga at his residence, says 'enthusiasm at its peak after Operation Sindoor'

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Bhopal and took a selfie under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, government officials said.

After hoisting the 'Tiranga' (Tricolour), Chief Minister Yadav said that the Madhya Pradesh government has made an elaborate plan to celebrate the Independence Day.

He added that he has instructed district administrations to ensure that not a single home is left without hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Independence Day.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has become a symbol of pride and honour for every citizen today," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Talking to media persons, he also added that due to success of 'Operation Sindoor', the enthusiasm of patriotism is at its peak across the country and people are extending support to PM Modi.

He also appealed to the citizens of Madhya Pradesh to participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hoisting a national flag with pride at their homes to support PM Modi.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, police and district administrations across Madhya Pradesh have started organising programmes, with participation of local citizens and school children.

Besides district- and block-level programmes, 'Tiranga Yatras' (flag march) are being organised in different parts of the state.

Chief Minister Yadav had attended the Tiranga Yatra in Gwalior on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he will participate in Indore.

Other senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, have also started participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

For instance, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday, arrived in Vidisha, his Lok Sabha constituency, to launch the Tiranga Yatra.

Before the launch of the Tiranga and Swadeshi Yatras, he celebrated Raksha Bandhan with women from self-help groups at the Rabindranath Tagore Bhavan.

