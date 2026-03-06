MP CM extends wheat procurement registration deadline to March 10

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) With a view to facilitating greater participation in the procurement process in Madhya Pradesh, the registration deadline for wheat has been extended from March 7 to 10, giving farmers extra time to register and benefit from the scheme.

Read More

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in parleys with representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) at his official residence on Friday.

The meeting focused on addressing key concerns of the farming community and resulted in several important decisions aimed at boosting agricultural income and easing cultivation challenges.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to farmers' prosperity, Chief Minister Yadav emphasised that farmer welfare remains a top priority.

As part of ongoing efforts to support Rabi crop growers, the Chief Minister announced a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal on wheat procurement in Madhya Pradesh.

This comes over and above the Central government's Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,585 per quintal, providing much-needed additional financial relief to wheat farmers amid market fluctuations and input cost pressures.

In another major announcement, the Chief Minister declared a substantial bonus of Rs 600 per quintal on urad (black gram) procurement.

This incentive is designed to encourage pulse cultivation, promote crop diversification, and help farmers maximise returns during the summer season, especially as the state pushes for balanced production of pulses to enhance overall agricultural sustainability.

Additionally, addressing a long-standing demand from the farming community, Chief Minister Yadav assured that farmers would soon receive daytime electricity supply for irrigation purposes.

This move aims to eliminate the inconveniences and safety risks associated with nighttime irrigation, allowing better management of water resources and improved crop yields during critical growth periods.

The decisions emerged from constructive dialogue with BKS representatives, who presented farmers' viewpoints on procurement, pricing, and infrastructure needs.

Chief Minister Yadav described the outcomes as a reflection of the state government's "farmer-first" approach, aligning with the declaration of 2026 as the Farmer Welfare Year in Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh welcomed the announcements, viewing them as positive steps toward fulfilling promises made to the agricultural sector in the state.

--IANS

sktr/khz