MP CM declares film 'Shatak' tax-free, hails RSS values & message of national service

Bhopal, March 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, declared the Hindi film 'Shatak' completely tax-free across the state, hailing it as a powerful cinematic portrayal of the ideals long championed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said: "The film 'Shatak' effectively presents the values of national service, deep-rooted traditions, and the timeless principles upheld by the RSS for decades. Through unified thinking, strong character, and an unwavering spirit of service, it conveys a clear message of building a strong, self-reliant, and united India."

Chief Minister Yadav also announced that he would personally watch the film on Tuesday at 8 p.m., extending an invitation to citizens to experience its inspiring narrative.

"I will be watching 'Shatak' at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. I urge everyone to see this meaningful film," he added.

The decision to grant full entertainment tax exemption underscores the state government's appreciation for content that aligns with themes of patriotism, discipline, character-building, and nation-first ethos.

Industry observers note that such tax waivers are often extended to films that promote cultural pride, social harmony, or significant national messages, and 'Shatak' appears to fit this category.

The film 'Shatak' has generated considerable buzz since its theatrical release for its bold storytelling and focus on the foundational values of volunteerism and selflessness.

The announcement has drawn reactions on social media.

Supporters welcomed the move, calling it a fitting recognition of cinema that reinforces positive societal values and national unity.

Several RSS-affiliated social media acounts and Bharatiya Janata Party workers praised Chief Minister Yadav for supporting a film they believe will inspire the younger generation.

Chief Minister Yadav's personal endorsement and the tax waiver are expected to give 'Shatak' a significant boost in Madhya Pradesh, one of the largest Hindi film markets.

The film's screening for Chief Minister Yadav on Tuesday evening has already begun trending locally, with many followers expressing interest in attending similar public screenings.

As the film continues its theatrical run, the state government's high-profile backing is likely to keep the spotlight on its core message of service, unity, and nation-building.

