MP CM congratulates BJP candidates nominated for Rajya Sabha polls

Bhopal/New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, extended his best wishes to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, including the party's President Nitin Nabin, from Bihar.

Reacting to the party's decision to appoint BJP President Nabin and others for the Rajya Sabha, Chief Minister Yadav expressed that their presence will further accelerate the cause of national interest.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to BJP President Nitin Nabin and all other esteemed candidates on being nominated for the Rajya Sabha. I am fully confident that your dignified presence in the Rajya Sabha will further accelerate the cause of national interest," the Chief Minister said on social media platform X.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President Hemant Khandelwal also extended his greetings to Nitin Nabin and other candidates for their nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for victory to the respected BJP President Nitin Nabin on being nominated by the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar," Khandelwal said on X.

The BJP's central dealership on Tuesday released a list of nine candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, fielding party's President Nabin from Bihar and its former West Bengal unit Chief Rahul Sinha and Chhattisgarh unit Vice-President Laxmi Verma from the respective states.

Assam Public Works Department Minister Jogen Mohan and BJP MLA Terash Gowalla will be the party's candidates from the state for the election to the Upper House of Parliament.

The BJP has also nominated its Odisha unit President Manmohan Samal and party leader Sujeet Kumar, an incumbent Rajya Sabha MP, as candidates from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

BJP leader Shivesh Kumar will join the fray from Bihar and Sanjay Bhatia, a former BJP Lok Sabha MP, will be the party candidate from Haryana.

Shivesh Kumar is currently the Bihar BJP's General Secretary.

The names of the candidates have been approved by the party's central election committee, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said.

According to the Election Commission's press note dated February 18, notifications will be issued on February 26.

The last date for filing nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.

Polling will be held on March 16 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The counting of votes will begin at 5 p.m. on March 16. The election process is scheduled to be completed by March 20.

--IANS

pd/khz